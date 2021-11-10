Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,264,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $149,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIV opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

