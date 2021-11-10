Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aperam has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.