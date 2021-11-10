Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.