Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Front Row Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 10.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $149.01. 1,598,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.