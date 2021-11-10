Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,771. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $107.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.