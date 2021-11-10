AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,331 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 122.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

