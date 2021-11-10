AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,058 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

