AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSBC stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

