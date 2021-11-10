AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

