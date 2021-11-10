AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,525 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,805. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.34. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

