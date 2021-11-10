AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $489.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

