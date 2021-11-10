ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

