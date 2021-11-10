Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $36.76. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 10,267 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

