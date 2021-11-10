Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High at $534.13

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $534.13 and last traded at $534.13, with a volume of 12826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $530.54.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks shares are going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,801 shares of company stock valued at $158,507,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $69,649,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.