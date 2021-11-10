Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$990,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,084.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00.

TSE ATZ opened at C$51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.06 and a 52-week high of C$51.41.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.