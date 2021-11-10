Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.29. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 9,351 shares traded.

ARLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

