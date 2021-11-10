Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.85

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.85 and last traded at $113.57, with a volume of 5401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.