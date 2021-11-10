Artisan Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 10th

Artisan Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Artisan Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ARTAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $496,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.