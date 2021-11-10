Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.53. The company had a trading volume of 187,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

