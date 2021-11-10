Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $264,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. 17,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,907. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

