Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $119.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $672.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,946 shares of company stock worth $32,629,900 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

