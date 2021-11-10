Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $126.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $71.96 or 0.00110538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

