ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:ASA opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

