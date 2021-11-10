Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ASH traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 860,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,738. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

