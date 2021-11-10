ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

ASC opened at GBX 2,681 ($35.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,972.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,047.89.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52). In the last three months, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

