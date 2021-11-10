AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 3,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,604. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.