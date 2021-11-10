Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,047.80 ($26.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,113.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

