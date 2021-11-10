Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,025 ($26.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

