Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 34.30 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABF traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,056 ($26.86). 705,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,493. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,896.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,113.01. The company has a market capitalization of £16.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

