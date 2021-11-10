Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 4,129 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $38.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock worth $462,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

