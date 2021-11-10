Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE AIZ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,110. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
