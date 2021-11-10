Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,110. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.