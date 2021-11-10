AstraZeneca (AZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

