Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.93 or 0.00017444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $7.72 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

ATM is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

