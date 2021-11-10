ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of ATN International worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

