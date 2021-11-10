Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 33,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.17. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

