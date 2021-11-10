AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AT&T by 3,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 364,745 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

