Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,161,938 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.