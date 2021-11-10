Auxier Asset Management Sells 450 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 867.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $5,236,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

