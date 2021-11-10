Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

