Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVDX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of AVDX opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

