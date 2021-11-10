Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4225 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

