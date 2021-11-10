Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.79) earnings per share.

Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $59.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.