Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.