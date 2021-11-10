B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $150,885.00

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $2.90 million and $150,885.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,631.80 or 1.00630239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.91 or 0.07087219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020113 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

