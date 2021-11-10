B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare B.O.S. Better Online Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors 380 2159 2794 73 2.47

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 1.27%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 1.97% 5.39% 2.88% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors -12.70% -4.74% -3.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $33.55 million -$960,000.00 23.16 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -96.04

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions competitors beat B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions. The RFID & Mobile Solutions segment offers the integration of turnkey solutions as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and automatic identification data capture hardware, communications, equipment and industry-specific software applications. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides electronic components, telecommunications equipment and components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as enterprise customers worldwide. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

