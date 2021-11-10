B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,046,000 after purchasing an additional 732,929 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

