B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.