B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $81.21

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.21, but opened at $77.01. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 189,005 shares of company stock worth $11,547,522 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

