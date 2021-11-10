B. Riley Weighs in on UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

UMH stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

