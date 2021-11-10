Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR:JEN traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching €34.92 ($41.08). 103,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 12 month high of €34.86 ($41.01).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.